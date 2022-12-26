First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Holdings Raised by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,265 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 256.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 271 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at $231,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $156.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.13 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.95. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $173.68.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Solar from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on First Solar from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.83.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

