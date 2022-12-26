Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INOD opened at $3.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.99. Innodata has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a negative net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Innodata by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 378,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Innodata by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Innodata by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Innodata by 14.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

