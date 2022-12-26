Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Innodata Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ INOD opened at $3.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.99. Innodata has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a negative net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter.
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.
