Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fanhua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.
Fanhua Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FANH opened at $7.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $416.29 million, a PE ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. Fanhua has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $8.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fanhua
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fanhua in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fanhua in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fanhua in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Fanhua by 63.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fanhua by 59.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fanhua Company Profile
Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.
