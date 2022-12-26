Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of AUMN opened at $0.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.63. The company has a market cap of $47.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

