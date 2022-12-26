Bailard Inc. Has $2.01 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5,944.9% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 810,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 797,038 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 56.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 507,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,294,000 after acquiring an additional 183,173 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 495,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,984,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 90,891 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,824,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

SUSA opened at $82.47 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $73.86 and a 1-year high of $106.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day moving average of $83.47.

