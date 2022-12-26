Bailard Inc. Sells 9,776 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,776 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:JAGG opened at $46.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.82. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

