Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 9,722,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,447,000 after buying an additional 2,098,012 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,438,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,146,000 after buying an additional 375,981 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,629,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,125,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after buying an additional 76,798 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS:NOBL opened at $90.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.22. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

