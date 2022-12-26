Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 65.5% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 61,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 24,223 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 38.4% in the second quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 304,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Lane Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $5.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $792.95 million and a PE ratio of 5.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

