Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,134 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYF. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 137.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RYF opened at $56.14 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $68.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.62.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.