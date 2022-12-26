Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $547,000 in ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.61% of ProShares Ultra Utilities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Utilities by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Utilities by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 99,961 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Utilities by 275.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Utilities by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Utilities stock opened at $70.74 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Utilities has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $86.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average of $70.55.

ProShares Ultra Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

