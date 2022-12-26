Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 44,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $64.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.22. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $79.33.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

