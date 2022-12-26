Insider Buying: F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) CEO Purchases 8,182 Shares of Stock

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 8,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $159,712.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 378,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:FG opened at $20.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

F&G Annuities & Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

