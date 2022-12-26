Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott Sells 1,000 Shares

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.57, for a total value of C$15,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,733 shares in the company, valued at C$1,568,412.81.

Charles Bruce Scott Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 22nd, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 1,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.33, for a total value of C$16,330.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 2,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.35, for a total value of C$32,700.00.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

TSE SEA opened at C$16.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.40. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$13.83 and a twelve month high of C$28.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 151.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seabridge Gold ( TSE:SEA Get Rating ) (NYSE:SA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.15. On average, research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

