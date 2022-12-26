Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.