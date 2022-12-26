Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,010 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFT. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 966.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,375,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200,408 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,841 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 56,366 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EFT stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

