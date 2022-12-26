Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,873 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 107,900.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Motco bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

PAVE opened at $26.80 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.