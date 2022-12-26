Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $254.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. UBS Group raised their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Cummins Trading Up 0.2 %

Cummins stock opened at $241.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $254.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.28.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

