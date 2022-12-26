Brokerages Set Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target at $32.80

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

ROAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Construction Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 46,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,218,679.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,738.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $305,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,482.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 46,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,218,679.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,738.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,529 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 40.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 37.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $26.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average is $26.64. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $393.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.09 million. On average, research analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

