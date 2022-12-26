Analysts Set Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Target Price at $159.75

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 25.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,748,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,070,000 after buying an additional 1,976,218 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 32.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,146 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 55.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,813,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,244 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,352 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Shares of BMO opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The stock has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

