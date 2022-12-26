Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.07.

Several research analysts have commented on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Masco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,837 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Masco Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 401.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 752.6% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Masco by 141.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAS opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.