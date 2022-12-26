Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells 11,140.00 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.57, for a total value of 11,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,000 shares in the company, valued at 1,370,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.82, for a total value of 9,640.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.84, for a total value of 9,680.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.69, for a total value of 9,380.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.67, for a total value of 9,340.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.34, for a total value of 8,680.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.19, for a total value of 8,380.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.14, for a total value of 8,280.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.10, for a total value of 8,200.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.95, for a total value of 7,900.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.05, for a total value of 8,100.00.

NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 5.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 5.37. The stock has a market cap of $184.84 million and a PE ratio of -3.63. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52 week low of 3.82 and a 52 week high of 18.68.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.36 by -0.04. The business had revenue of 22.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 21.95 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLZE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 301,271 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 42.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 556,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 164,783 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 12.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,150,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 124,001 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the third quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter worth about $620,000. 12.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLZE. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Backblaze to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

