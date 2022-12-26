Insider Buying: Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT) Director Buys C$16,014.00 in Stock

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Rating) Director Lisa Crossley bought 31,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,014.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,104,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,583,367.93.

Lisa Crossley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reliq Health Technologies alerts:

On Friday, December 9th, Lisa Crossley bought 43,900 shares of Reliq Health Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,072.00.

Reliq Health Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RHT opened at C$0.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Reliq Health Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.36 and a 12 month high of C$1.24. The company has a market cap of C$100.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

About Reliq Health Technologies

Reliq Health Technologies ( CVE:RHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.66 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Reliq Health Technologies Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliq Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliq Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.