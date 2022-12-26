K2fly Limited (ASX:K2F) Insider Buys A$11,677.50 in Stock

K2fly Limited (ASX:K2F – Get Rating) insider Brian Miller bought 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$11,677.50 ($7,837.25).

Brian Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get K2fly alerts:

On Monday, October 3rd, Brian Miller 281,709 shares of K2fly stock.

K2fly Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

K2fly Company Profile

K2fly Limited provides enterprise-level technical assurance and reporting solutions in the areas of environmental, social, and governance functions in Australia. It provides digital transformation and implantation services comprising procurement services; implement, optimise, upgrade, and support solutions; program/project management; architecture and business analysis solution; and integration services, such as change management, testing, rollout, and support services, as well as sells own and third party solutions; and offers asset management consultancy services primarily to utility sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K2fly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K2fly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.