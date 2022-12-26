Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells $156,996.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $156,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,564,870 shares in the company, valued at $41,782,029. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN opened at $25.53 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.04 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

RUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 64.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.