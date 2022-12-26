Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.80.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. OTR Global lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance
CHKP stock opened at $126.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.24 and its 200 day moving average is $122.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $149.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,836,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,922,000 after acquiring an additional 148,526 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
