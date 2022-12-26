Analysts Set Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) PT at $123.47

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.47.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $113.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Entergy has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Entergy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 225.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $413,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy in the third quarter worth about $445,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

