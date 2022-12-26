BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Receives $45.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BRP Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BRP Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

BRP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. BRP Group has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03.

Insider Activity

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $259.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.79 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. On average, research analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $97,829.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,463 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $97,829.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck sold 15,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,036.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,352,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,033,000 after buying an additional 184,814 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,303,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,075,000 after buying an additional 28,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,725,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,169,000 after buying an additional 67,285 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,191,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,619,000 after buying an additional 505,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,515,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,594,000 after buying an additional 219,567 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP Group

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Recommended Stories

