Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives $52.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $42.54. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $370,303.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,416,919 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,287,715.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $3,619,661.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,953,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,568,880.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 707,214 shares of company stock valued at $19,108,354. Insiders own 22.40% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,704,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

