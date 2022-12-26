Brokerages Set Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT at $414.44

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $414.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $338.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.86 and its 200-day moving average is $352.82. Adobe has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $582.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $157.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

