Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $72.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.44.

IMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 69.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,805,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,216,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607,896 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,897,198 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after acquiring an additional 109,916 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,534,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,458,000 after acquiring an additional 188,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,025,000 after acquiring an additional 87,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 3.1 %

IMO opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $34.94 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.15%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

