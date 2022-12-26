PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PD shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $57,950.86. Following the sale, the executive now owns 402,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,663,196.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $57,950.86. Following the sale, the executive now owns 402,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,663,196.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $40,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 429,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,752,920.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,660 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 388.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PD stock opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 38.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

