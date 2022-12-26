Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Sells C$74,060.00 in Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.10, for a total transaction of C$74,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$676,200.

Pason Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PSI stock opened at C$16.10 on Monday. Pason Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.98 and a 52-week high of C$17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$92.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is presently 29.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.58.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

