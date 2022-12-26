Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CEO Sells $88,550.33 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CEO Gregg Coccari sold 8,299 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $88,550.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,696.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Udemy stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.46. Udemy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.18 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 36.30%. Research analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Udemy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UDMY shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

