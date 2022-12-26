Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Director Buys $130,050.00 in Stock

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) Director Christopher W. Hamm acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,477.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amplify Energy Trading Up 7.8 %

NYSE AMPY opened at $8.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.54. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 85.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amplify Energy Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMPY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Energy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amplify Energy by 713.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 476,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 418,355 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelity National Financial Inc. lifted its position in Amplify Energy by 81.5% during the first quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

