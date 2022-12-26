Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.92.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,090,556,000 after buying an additional 2,158,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,248,000 after buying an additional 1,886,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,497,983,000 after buying an additional 1,845,801 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,050,000 after buying an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $117.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.22 and a 200-day moving average of $105.34. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $165.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.20%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

