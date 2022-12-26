Brokerages Set St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) PT at GBX 1,402.20

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,402.20 ($17.03).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STJ shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.22) to GBX 1,365 ($16.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,380 ($16.76) to GBX 1,040 ($12.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($16.64) to GBX 1,310 ($15.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,091 ($13.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,113.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,121.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,604.41. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 904.60 ($10.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($21.17). The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

