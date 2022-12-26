Analysts Set Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) PT at $11.79

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.79.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hersha Hospitality Trust Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of HT stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $355.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $12.15.
Hersha Hospitality Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.
About Hersha Hospitality Trust
Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.
