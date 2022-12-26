Analysts Set Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) PT at $11.79

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of HT stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $355.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.53%. This is a positive change from Hersha Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

(Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.