Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SU. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

