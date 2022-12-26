JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.92.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Shares of JD opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.80. The company has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.
JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
