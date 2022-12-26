JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of JD opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.80. The company has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About JD.com

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $673,008,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in JD.com by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $488,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JD.com by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,646,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,378 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,463,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,931,000 after buying an additional 2,024,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $977,367,000 after buying an additional 1,480,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.