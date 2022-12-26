Insider Buying: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP) Director Buys C$255,240.00 in Stock

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) Director Sam Jb Pollock purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$42.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$255,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,760,730.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.498 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

