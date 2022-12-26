Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Director Purchases $184,000.00 in Stock

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) Director Richard Caring bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,234.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard Caring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Richard Caring bought 8,000 shares of Membership Collective Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $29,120.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Richard Caring bought 22,981 shares of Membership Collective Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $91,004.76.

Membership Collective Group Stock Performance

Shares of MCG opened at $3.50 on Monday. Membership Collective Group Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $13.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $204.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.36). Membership Collective Group had a negative return on equity of 264.62% and a negative net margin of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Membership Collective Group Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

MCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Membership Collective Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Membership Collective Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Membership Collective Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Institutional Trading of Membership Collective Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,516,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,204,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,049,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 510,174 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the second quarter worth approximately $5,839,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 253,617 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

