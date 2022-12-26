Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Major Shareholder Sells $143,600.00 in Stock

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $143,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,609.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Osmium Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kirkland's alerts:

On Friday, December 23rd, Osmium Partners, Llc sold 41,437 shares of Kirkland’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $128,869.07.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ KIRK opened at $3.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Kirkland’s to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.