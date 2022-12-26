Insider Buying: Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Director Purchases $208,650.00 in Stock

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of CRK stock opened at $14.58 on Monday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 70.54% and a net margin of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $51,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,148,000 after buying an additional 2,608,309 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 485.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,071,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after buying an additional 888,106 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 5,625.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 873,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after buying an additional 858,281 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after buying an additional 849,275 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRK shares. Citigroup downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

