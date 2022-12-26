Insider Selling: Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) CEO Sells $247,150.00 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $247,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Progress Software Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ PRGS opened at $50.46 on Monday. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average of $47.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.05.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on PRGS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.
About Progress Software
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progress Software (PRGS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.