Insider Selling: Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) CEO Sells $247,150.00 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $247,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Progress Software Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $50.46 on Monday. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average of $47.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 909,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,192,000 after purchasing an additional 642,226 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 734,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 539,050 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Progress Software by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Progress Software by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,580,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,601,000 after purchasing an additional 176,432 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 524,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,718,000 after purchasing an additional 163,760 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRGS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

