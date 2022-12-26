Brokerages Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Target Price at $52.29

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.29.

STNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 9.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $773,000. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:STNG opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $57.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.48. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $456.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.97%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

