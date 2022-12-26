Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives GBX 4,115.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,108.67 ($49.91).

DGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($47.98) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($54.66) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays set a GBX 5,010 ($60.86) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,160 ($38.39) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.45) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,647.50 ($44.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,685.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,709.49. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($49.93). The firm has a market cap of £82.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,605.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Diageo

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,622 ($44.00) per share, with a total value of £8,258.16 ($10,031.78). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 678 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,176.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.