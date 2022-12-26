Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the forty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $309.81.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Netflix to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

NFLX stock opened at $294.96 on Wednesday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $620.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $131.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in shares of Netflix by 46.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 45,949 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,822 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

