Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CERE. Bank of America began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CERE stock opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.58. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 16.64, a current ratio of 16.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61.

Insider Activity

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,333,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,115.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,333,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $72,115.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 17,863 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,719,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,847,000 after purchasing an additional 304,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000.

About Cerevel Therapeutics



Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Featured Stories

