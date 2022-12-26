International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $318.50.

ROYMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on International Distributions Services from GBX 222 ($2.70) to GBX 144 ($1.75) in a report on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Distributions Services in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on International Distributions Services from GBX 190 ($2.31) to GBX 240 ($2.92) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut International Distributions Services to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC cut International Distributions Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

International Distributions Services Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of International Distributions Services stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. International Distributions Services has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

