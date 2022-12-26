Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Receives GBX 233.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 233.50 ($2.84).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.92) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 161 ($1.96) to GBX 206 ($2.50) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.40) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 165 ($2.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

